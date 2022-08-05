If summer is meant for relaxing, chef and restaurateur Daniel del Prado didn't get the memo.

Fresh off the heels of opening Macanda in Wayzata and the restaurants in the Rand Tower in downtown Minneapolis, del Prado announced Friday that he and business partner Ryan Burnet have bought the Bachelor Farmer space and will turn it into a modern steakhouse.

Daniel del Prado in Cardamom, his restaurant at the Walker Art Center.

The restaurant (50 2nd Av. N., Mpls.), which will absorb the Bachelor Farmer Cafe space, will have an Argentinean-Patagonian influence inspired by del Prado's background. The Marvel Bar space will become a cocktail bar that will "stay true" to the beverage programs at del Prado's other restaurants, where Megan Luedtke is the visionary. Plan for a summer 2023 opening for both.

Both del Prado and Burnet have lengthy résumés. Del Prado is behind Martina, Colita, Sanjusan, Josefina, Rosalia, Cardamom and Macanda; Burnet at Bar La Grassa, Barrio and Northside Boxing. The two met after opening Isaac Becker's Bar La Grassa and Burch (Becker is a mentor of del Prado's) and remained friends. This restaurant is the pair's first business venture together.

Eric and Andrew Dayton opened the acclaimed Bachelor Farmer in 2011; it became one of the first high-profile closings of the pandemic, closing in April 2020.

The Bachelor Farmer's impact is not lost on del Prado and Burnet, who issued this statement: "Knowing the importance The Bachelor Farmer had on the Minneapolis culinary scene, this new concept will inhabit this landmark building while upholding the same high standards, thoughtful culinary offerings, and welcoming spirit that came before."