Minnesota restaurants will be able to sell beer and wine with to-go orders during coronavirus closures, under an agreement reached by state legislators.

Draft legislation released late Wednesday allows restaurants with liquor licenses to sell up to one bottle of wine and the equivalent of a six-pack of beer, cider or hard seltzer with food orders. Cocktails and mixed drinks will remain off the menu.

Restaurant owners have been lobbying Gov. Tim Walz and legislators to make the temporary change in the wake of the state-ordered temporary closures, arguing that beer and liquor sales can make up close to half their revenue in normal circumstances.

Those calls intensified earlier this week as negotiations between legislators and industry groups continued behind the scenes. House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, tweeted news of the agreement late Wednesday night. In a change from an earlier proposal, the new language lowers the limit on sales from two bottles of wine and two six packs. All products must be sold in their original containers, along with food orders.

The temporary authorization would expire as soon as restaurants can reopen for in-person service. The current closures are in effect through May 4.

Many restaurant and bar owners wanted to see cocktails and other formers of liquor covered by the proposal. Rep. Jon Koznick, R-Lakeville, one of the sponsors of the original legislation, said earlier this week that industry groups had expressed concerns about the safety of selling open containers.

The measure is set to come up for a vote in the state Senate today. The House next meets on Friday. Walz has said he would sign the proposal into law once passed by the Legislature.

Sixteen other states are allowing bars and restaurants to serve takeaway drinks in some form during the pandemic, including New York, Colorado and Wisconsin.

Star Tribune reporter Briana Bierschbach contributed to this report.