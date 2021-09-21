Miguel Sano struck out for the 1,000th time in his career on Saturday, reaching that mark in the fewest games in MLB history.
661 Miguel Sano, Twins, 2015-21
747 Mark Reynolds, Arizona-Baltimore, 2007-12
816 Chris Davis, Texas-Baltimore, 2008-15
828 Rob Deer, San Francisco-Milwaukee-Detroit, 1984-91
843 Ryan Howard, Philadelphia, 2004-10
848 Giancarlo Stanton, Miami, 2010-17
874 Adam Dunn, Cincinnati, 2001-07
927 Pete Incaviglia, Texas-Detroit-Houston-Philadelphia, 1986-93
938 Russell Branyan, Cleveland-Cincinnati-Milwaukee-Tampa Bay-San Diego-Philadelphia-St. Louis-Seattle, 1998-2010
948 B.J. Upton, Tampa Bay, 2004-12
