Charles Strouse, Broadway composer of 'Annie' and 'Bye Bye Birdie,' dies at 96

For ''Golden Boy'' (1964), based on the Clifford Odets play, Strouse and Adams had to get Davis' OK for everything. ''His agents would not let him sign the contract until he approved every word and note that Lee and I wrote,'' the composer told the AP. ''Which meant that we had to, at great expense to the producer, follow Sammy all over the world. ... We spent three years of our lives, a week or so each month, out in Las Vegas, playing songs for him.''