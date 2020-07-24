The end of innocence

“Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” fans will want to check out “Helter Skelter,” a docu­series on Charlie Manson’s reign of terror that doesn’t share the Oscar-nominated film’s upbeat ending. There’s a lot of repetition in the six-part series (you can pretty much skip the first episode), but it doesn’t hurt to hear audiotapes of Manson and new interviews of former “Family” members more than once.

9 p.m. Sunday, Epix

Hard knock life

“Last Chance U” shifts its focus to Laney College, a community college in Oakland, Calif., whose players are as tough and underappreciated as their surroundings. Producers insist this will be the last season they’ll focus on a football team — the sixth season moves to the basketball court — so they’ve made sure to go out on a high note. You’ll be cheering for veteran coach John Beam and his squad, especially the stubborn star who would rather sleep in his car than accept any favors from his estranged father.

Starts streaming Tuesday, Netflix

California dreamin’

It’s a bit odd watching a city leader dance to rap music in his office, but that turns out to be one of the more trivial ways Stockton, Calif., Mayor Michael Tubbs is different from his peers. The doc “Stockton on My Mind” doesn’t shy away from the 20-something politician’s missteps — at one point, he gets ridiculed by teenagers he’s trying to inspire — but this is mostly a glowing endorsement of a young leader defying the odds in a challenged city.

8 p.m. Wednesday, HBO

The agony of defeat

“The Weight of Gold” is no substitute for the postponed Tokyo Olympics. It doesn’t even try. Instead, director Brett Rapkin looks at how training and retirement take a toll on the mental health of U.S. Olympians. Gold medalist Michael Phelps is a bit flat as a narrator, but his personal stories, and those of his fellow athletes, pack a punch.

8 p.m. Wednesday, HBO

They had the beat

“The Go-Go’s” didn’t have many hits, but this thorough music documentary shows how the all-girl group’s impact went way beyond the charts. Director Alison Ellwood (“Laurel Canyon”) does a nice job exploring the Go-Go’s punk roots, but she’s even better at tracking the band’s downfall, getting all the key members to talk openly about heroin addiction, backstage squabbles and bruised egos.

8 p.m. Friday, Showtime

Neal Justin