A longtime criminal was charged Wednesday with shooting a woman who was five months pregnant with their child and then rushed from the south Minneapolis scene of the gunfire to the hospital, where she gave birth that night before dying.

Zachary V. Robinson, of Minneapolis, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree murder, second-degree assault and being a felon in possession of firearm in connection with the shooting Sunday night of Leneesha H. Columbus, 27, as she sat in her SUV near the street memorial site to George Floyd.

Paramedics took Columbus to HCMC, where she gave birth that night before being pronounced dead.

The baby was last reported to be in critical condition, according to the charging document, which was filed late Wednesday morning.

A nationwide warrant has been issued for the arrest of Robinson, whose “whereabouts is unknown,” the charges read.

A man who had been “working in a peacekeeping role” at the memorial to Floyd confronted Robinson about shooting the woman, the complaint continued. Robinson responded by shooting the man in the foot, the charges added.

Robinson has a long and violent criminal history in Hennepin County that dates back at least to when he was 15 years old. He’s been convicted on five counts of assault in connection with two cases. He also has cases pending on other assault and firearms possession cases in Hennepin County.