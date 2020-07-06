A woman who was pregnant was shot Sunday night in south Minneapolis and died after being rushed to a hospital.
The woman’s baby was delivered at Hennepin County Medical Center and placed in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. There was no word on the newborn’s condition, according to police spokesman Garrett Parten.
Shots were heard about 9:15 p.m. near the intersection of E. 37th Street and South Elliot Avenue. Officers arrived and found the woman inside a vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Police have classified the woman’s death as a homicide.
No one has been arrested.
This is the city’s 29th homicide of the year.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Pregnant woman fatally shot in south Minneapolis; baby delivered
The shooting happened about 9:15 p.m.; no arrests have been made.
Minneapolis
A deeper look at areas most damaged by rioting, looting in Minneapolis, St. Paul
Twin Cities restaurants and retail stores were hit the hardest in the rioting following George Floyd's killing.
Local
Lois Riess is back in Minn. to face charges of murdering her husband
Riess pleaded guilty last year to murdering a Florida woman who looked like her.
Local
Male removed from lake near Willmar and dies
Bystanders began lifesaving efforts before medical responders took over, authorities said.
Local
Waukesha shootout ends when man takes own life, police say
A shootout with a domestic assault suspect in Waukesha ended when the man took his own life, according to police.