A woman who was pregnant was shot Sunday night in south Minneapolis and died after being rushed to a hospital.

The woman’s baby was delivered at Hennepin County Medical Center and placed in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. There was no word on the newborn’s condition, according to police spokesman Garrett Parten.

Shots were heard about 9:15 p.m. near the intersection of E. 37th Street and South Elliot Avenue. Officers arrived and found the woman inside a vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police have classified the woman’s death as a homicide.

No one has been arrested.

This is the city’s 29th homicide of the year.