A longtime western Wisconsin prosecutor secretly recorded sexual encounters with two women while leading them to believe he could help them with their pending criminal cases, according to charges.

Burnett County Assistant District Attorney Daniel P. Steffen, 50, of Osceola, Wis., was charged Friday with three felony counts of representations depicting nudity in connection with the sexual encounters in 2018.

Steffen is due to appear on Feb. 15 in Circuit Court in Polk County, the same jurisdiction where he served as district attorney for 10 years before losing a re-election bid in 2016.

In response to the allegations, Steffen told the Star Tribune on Monday would only say that "I'm really anxious for the truth to come out."

Still to be sorted out, Steffen said, is whether he will have to take a leave of absence from his job as the county's lone assistant prosecutor because of the charges. That uncertainty comes as his boss, District Attorney James Rennicke, is away from work recovering from surgery.

According to the criminal complaint:

Early in 2020, state investigators were alerted that a woman "openly talked" about having sex with Steffen "in exchange for leniency on criminal cases [she] had pending in Burnett County."

In February 2020, the woman first denied to a state investigator that she had sex with Steffen, and said her cases ended with her paying a fine.

Three months later, the woman admitted to having sex with Steffen. She said they first met at a pretrial conference in his office while he was prosecuting her for violating a restraining order. She said he gave her his cellphone number, and they began texting each other.

Steffen eventually invited her to his home, where they had sex, and they continued having sex there and at his office during work hours.

The investigator searched Steffen's home and seized an iPad from his bedroom dresser. On the device was a video showing Steffen and the woman having sex on Aug. 8, 2018. A similar video was record on Sept. 11, 2018, and in both instances the woman said she didn't know she was being recorded.

A third video was found in the iPad, this one from Feb. 11, 2018, and it showed Steffen and a different woman having sex. At one point, the two can be heard talking "about how she could avoid criminal charges for hitting a mailbox," the charges read.

The woman told the investigator that she and Steffen had multiple "hookups" in 2018 and didn't know she was being recorded during one encounter.

Steffen, who received his undergraduate degree from St. Cloud State University and his law degree in 1998 from William Mitchell in St. Paul, has had other legal troubles in Wisconsin in recent years.

He paid a fine for a campaign finance violation during the 2016 election cycle, and he pleaded guilty to drunken driving in Fond du Lac County in 2015 and to disorderly conduct in 2019 in Dane County.

