A supporter of President Donald Trump attacked an elderly couple displaying a political sign on a White Bear Lake street corner, swinging a golf club at them and punching the man in the head, according to felony charges.

Mark A. Ulsaker, 50, of Lino Lakes, was charged Tuesday in Ramsey County District Court with assault with a dangerous weapon, threats of violence and assault of a police officer in connection with the attack Sunday and resisting arrest afterward.

As of Wednesday morning, Ulsaker remained jailed in lieu of $25,000 bail. Court records list no defense attorney for him.

According to the criminal complaint:

A wife and husband were among a group standing on a corner at Hwy. 96 and Centerville Road midafternoon.

The woman, 78, said she and her 80-year-old husband were waving a homemade political sign five days after voters chose Democrat Joe Biden over Trump, when Ulsaker pulled up next to them in his pickup truck and shouted a vulgarity at them.

Ulsaker then walked up from behind and started swinging a golf club at their heads and punched the man in the head.

A witness gave police the pickup’s license plate number, which led officers to Ulsaker’s home. He resisted arrest and took a swing at the officer, who blocked the fist with one arm.

Ulsaker calmed down once the officer drew his Taser. The officer left with an injured thumb.

Under questioning by police, Ulsaker said he is a “Trump supporter” who was angry about the couple’s political sign. The criminal complaint did not reveal what the sign said.

Ulsaker said that he made an obscene gesture, swung a golf club at them and kicked over the sign.

Ulsaker said he punched the man because he was coming after him. He also said he drove his pickup over the curb toward the woman, but only to scare her.