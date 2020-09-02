The suspect accused of fatally shooting a 22-year-old man in his Lino Lakes home left the murder weapon beside the body, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Nicholas W. Zielinski, 43, of Hermantown, Minn., was charged in Anoka County District Court with second-degree intentional murder in connection with the death of 22-year-old Karl M. Henderson on Thursday.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers were called to the 6900 block of W. Shadow Lake Drive shortly after 2:30 p.m. after Timothy Henderson, the young man’s father, said he returned home from shopping and saw an unfamiliar SUV in the drive.

The father encountered Zielinski and a woman in the kitchen. Timothy Henderson followed them outside, asking who they were and why they were there.

Zielinski “stated words to effect of ‘your son stole on me’ and ‘I’ll take you out, too’ ” before they drove off, the complaint read.

Timothy Henderson went downstairs and saw his son face down in a pool of blood in his bedroom. Emergency responders declared him dead from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Investigators found a handgun on the floor next to Karl Henderson that was not owned by anyone in the home.

Law enforcement tests on the gun’s handle found DNA that was a match with Zielinski, whose criminal history includes convictions for robbery and a weapons-related offense.

A woman who lives at Zielinski’s address is the owner of the SUV that the two used to flee from the Hendersons’ home.

Zielinski remains jailed before a Sept. 14 court appearance. Court records do not list an attorney for him. The woman has yet to be charged in the killing.