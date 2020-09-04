A driver was drunk and fleeing police when he crashed into a popular Red Wing, Minn., restaurant Wednesday night causing part of the historic building to collapse, according to charges.

Donavan Plank, 28, of Red Wing, was also charged with drunken driving, reckless driving, trespassing and failure to obey traffic control devices, according a criminal complaint filed in Goodhue County District Court.

A woman called Red Wing police about 9:45 p.m. to report that Plank, the father of her children, had shown up at her residence drunk, disconnected her electricity and was refusing to leave. As officers responded, Plank sped off in a red SUV, the charges said.

Police spotted Plank driving at 60 to 70 mph and blew through a stop sign at 7th and Plum streets. An officer attempted to stop the vehicle, which continued through another stop sign and nearly hit another driver before plowing into Liberty’s Restaurant and Lounge, the charges said.

The officer saw Plank crawling out of his SUV and arrested him at the scene. The officer told Plank the building was heavily damaged, to which Plank responded, “That’s not good.” the charges read.

The officer smelled alcohol and noticed Plank displayed “general drunk-like behavior.” Plank later admitted that he had been at the woman’s residence and drank an unknown number of beers and mixed drinks, the charges stated.

A blood sample was sent to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for analysis, the charges said.

No one inside Liberty’s was hurt. Four people who lived in apartments above the iconic eatery were home at the time of the crash. They were not hurt and were evacuated, said the restaurant’s owner Doug Noreen.

The crash caused the front part of the building dating to 1886 to collapse. Noreen described the destruction as “shocking” and “crazy.”

The intersection of 3rd and Plum street where Hwys. 58 and 63 meet remained closed Friday morning as authorities investigate and clean up the debris.

Noreen, who has run the family-owned business, said he hopes to rebuild. The city’s mayor, Sean Dowse, pledged his support.

“Liberty’s Restaurant is a Red Wing landmark,” he said. “The City of Red Wing will do all it can to ensure that this legacy restaurant will be back in business as soon as possible.”

Plank has a long list of previous driving offenses, including excessive speeding, driving on a suspended license, driving after revocation and fleeing police, court records show. He had a valid driver’s license at the time of Wednesday’s crash, according to state officials.

Plank had his first court appearance Thursday. He’s due back in court Oct. 15.