A 28-year-old man was charged Wednesday with chasing down a man in a southern Minnesota park and fatally stabbing him.

Hassan Nur Hassan was charged in Steele County District Court with second-degree murder, second-degree assault and auto theft in the death Sunday of Mohamed Aweis Mohamed, 32, in Dartts Park in Owatonna.

Hassan, of Owatonna, was arrested late Monday in Minneapolis and remains in the Steele County jail in lieu of $500,000 bail. Court records show no attorney for him.

Police in Owatonna made the discovery in the park in response to a 911 call late Sunday afternoon, according to the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Two knives were recovered at the scene.

Mohamed, of Owatonna, was unconscious and appeared to have multiple stab wounds, according to the BCA. Emergency responders tended to him but declared him dead from a stab wound to the chest, the BCA said.

According to the criminal complaint: After an earlier disagreement at a different park, Hassan chased Mohamed with brass knuckles that had knives attached to them, a witness said. Hassan caught up to Mohamed, stabbed him, then stole a witness' car and drove off.

Paul Walsh