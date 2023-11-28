A 58-year-old Minneapolis man is facing murder charges in the fatal shooting of his neighbor Friday in their north Minneapolis apartment.

Charges of second-degree murder filed Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court accuse Walter Lee Hill of shooting Donald Edmondson, 60, after Hill knocked on his door shortly before 3 p.m. at the Gateway Lofts, 2623 West Broadway Ave.

Hill remains in custody in lieu of $1 million bail. An attorney for him is not yet listed and he makes a first court appearance Wednesday.

According to the charges:

A 911 caller said someone was shot on the second floor a few minutes earlier and police arrived at 2:58 p.m. The door to apartment unit No. 204 was open and Edmondson was lying face down on the floor near a pool of blood.

He was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound to the chest. The bullet exited his back and was found in the kitchen. One discharged cartridge casing was recovered from under the couch six feet away.

One witness told officer they saw Hill shoot Edmondson. Another witness said there had been an ongoing dispute between the two.

Two days before the homicide, Minneapolis police went to Hill's apartment unit No. 217 after he called police because he believed neighbors were breaking into his unit through the crawlspace.

Video surveillance from the second floor hallway showed Hill leave his apartment to get his mail. He then walked up to Edmondson's door and knocked. While holding his keys and mail in his left hand, he reached into his front sweatshirt pocket with his right hand, pulled out a gun and fired. Hill then left the parking garage in a brown Lexus registered to him.

Police found the unoccupied vehicle near 11th Avenue South and 14th Street East. Hill was walking nearby and arrested. As officers asked for his ID, Hill said something to the effect that officers had the right guy.