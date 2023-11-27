The Hennepin County Medical Examiner released the identity of a 60-year-old man who was shot to death in a north Minneapolis apartment complex on Nov. 24.

Donald Edmunson died of a gunshot wound to the chest— listed as a homicide — according to the medical examiner's report. The time of death is labeled just before 3 p.m.

Minneapolis police say they responded to the Gateway Lofts, an apartment building on the 2600 block of Broadway Ave. N., to a shooting report that afternoon. The officers found Edmunson suffering from a gunshot wound and attempted life-saving efforts, but he died on the scene.

"Preliminary reports indicate that an altercation escalated to violence," stated a news release from the police department. "It is not believed the public is in danger."

Edmunson marks the city's 61st homicide of the year, according to data tracked by the Star Tribune, down from 78 at the same time in 2022.