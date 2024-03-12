A Minneapolis Park Board employee working at Bottineau Field Park in northeast Minneapolis was arrested last week and charged with second degree assault after police were called to the recreation center.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office has accused James Sweet, 53, of stabbing a 15-year-old boy with one of two knives he wore on a neck lanyard under his sweater. The victim told police he had been sitting on the couch talking to another teen, a 16-year-old, when Sweet took umbrage with their swearing, according to the criminal complaint. The 15-year-old said he was still sitting when Sweet allegedly stabbed him in the foot. The boy was taken to the hospital for treatment of his non-life threatening injury.

The responding officer noticed a "sizeable amount of blood" outside where he met the victim, but the blood inside had been cleaned up prior to his arrival.

Conviction on second degree assault with a dangerous weapon carries a minimum sentence of a year and a day and a maximum sentence of seven years and $14,000 in fines.

A hearing has been set for April 30 before Judge Michael Burns.

Details of Sweet's employment status and history with the Minneapolis Park Board were not immediately available, according to a spokesperson.







