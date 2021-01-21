A pickup truck driver ran a red light and caused a collision that killed a motorcyclist in East Bethel last summer, according to a felony charge filed Thursday.

Stephen E. Notsch, 65, of Big Lake, Minn., was charged in Anoka County District Court with criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the death of 64-year-old Michael T. McCauley.

The count specifically alleges that Notsch was driving in a grossly negligent manner late on the morning of July 22.

Notsch was charged by summons and is scheduled to appear in court on April 9. Contact information for Notsch was not immediately available.

According to the criminal complaint:

Notsch was heading east on Viking Boulevard in the far right lane and moved to a lane to his left before turning right against a red light. He then collided with the motorcycle as it entered the intersection on southbound Hwy. 65 on a green light.

The crash investigation concluded that "the main contributing factor in the crash was [Notsch] making a right turn on red [and] disobeying the posted 'no turn on red except in the right lane' signs," the complaint read.

McCauley was thrown from his motorcycle and died at the scene. The patrol said he was not wearing a helmet. Notsch was not hurt.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482