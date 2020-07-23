Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who died after colliding with a pickup truck at a major intersection in Anoka County.

Michael T. McCauley, 64, was riding near his home in East Bethel late Wednesday morning, when he collided with the truck at Hwy. 65 and NE. Viking Boulevard, the State Patrol said.

According to the patrol:

McCauley was heading south on Hwy. 65 and collided with the flatbed pickup as it headed east on Viking Boulevard while pulling a trailer.

McCauley was thrown from his motorcycle. He died at the scene. The patrol said he was not wearing a helmet.

The truck driver, Stephen E. Notsch, 65, of Big Lake, Minn., was not hurt.

The patrol has yet to say which vehicle had the right of way.