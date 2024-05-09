N'DJAMENA, Chad — Chad's military leader, Mahamat Deby Itno, was declared the winner of this week's presidential election, according to provisional results released Thursday. The results were contested by his main rival, Prime Minister Succès Masra.
The national agency that manages Chad's election released results of Monday's election late on Thursday, weeks earlier than planned. The figures showed Deby Itno won with just over 61% of the vote, with the runner-up Masra falling far behind with over 18.5% of the vote.
Masra said earlier Thursday that the election results were being manipulated.
