CenterPoint Energy wants to invest $106 million over five years on a raft of clean energy pilot projects in Minnesota, from geothermal heating to home heat pumps.

The projects would also include using renewable natural gas, which is made from waste, and "green" hydrogen as supplements to carbon dioxide-emitting fossil gas.

CenterPoint, Minnesota's largest gas utility with over 910,000 customers, late Wednesday filed the proposal with the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC). The PUC would need to approve the plan, the costs of which would be borne by CenterPoint's ratepayers.

While CenterPoint is asking the PUC now to approve $106 million in costs over five years, its longer-term plans eventually call for $196 million in clean energy projects. The company said the initial proposal would add around $1.50 to a typical residential monthly bill — or about $90 over five years.

CenterPoint, like all natural gas utilities, faces a conundrum: Its product, which is vital for home heating, contributes to climate change. Environmental groups are pushing to largely supplant residential gas use with clean electricity-based heat, which itself is a big challenge in a cold weather state like Minnesota.

CenterPoint's new proposal comes under the 2021 Minnesota Natural Gas Innovation Act. The bipartisan law that created a regulatory framework for gas utilities to invest in renewable energy and in innovative technologies to cut carbon emissions.

"CenterPoint Energy looks forward to the opportunities made possible by NGIA that will allow us to pursue multiple pathways to reduce or avoid emissions," Christe Singleton, CenterPoint Energy's vice president for Minnesota Gas, said in a press statement.

The Houston-based company's plan includes 18 pilot projects and seven smaller research-and-development projects.