Get ready for a different Valentine's Day, with restaurants focusing on both dine-in and takeout options. Also, because the holiday falls on a Sunday, restaurants are stretching the party across the weekend, and some are celebrating with brunch.

WEST METRO

Alma

This takeout dinner ($80 per person, $46 for vegetarian option) places lobster with ricotta gnocchi at the center and also includes a golden beet-pear salad and roasted broccolini with garlic sausage. Dessert is a brown sugar Paris-Brest filled with raspberry ganache. Indulge in a "spa day" gift box ($75) for your beloved (and yourself) that includes bubble bath, soaking salts, massage oil, a coconut wax candle and more. Pick up Feb. 12, 13 and 14 from 4:30 to 8 p.m.

528 SE. University Av., Mpls., 612-379-4909, almampls.com

Arepa Bar

At this Midtown Global Market newcomer, chef/owner Soleil Ramirez is offering a taste of her native Venezuela with an a la carte brunch selection that includes corn pancakes (with cheese, pork or beef), arepas, chorizo-bacon tortillas, scrambled eggs with beef and black beans, empanadas, anise-seasoned sticky buns, fresh juices and more. Dine-in and takeout on Feb. 14.

920 E. Lake St., Mpls., 612-353-4885, arepabarmpls.com

Birch's on the Lake

Celebrate a few ways at this contemporary supper club and brewery. A buffet brunch ($45 per person) on Feb. 14, including a raw bar, carved flank steak, brisket mac-and-cheese, poached salmon, red velvet waffles, scrambled eggs, French toast and more, plus Mimosas or beermosas, runs 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dinner (Feb. 12, 13 and 14) includes a long a la carte list of all-American classics, including lobster rolls, walleye tacos, fried chicken, crab legs with loaded baked potatoes, steak tartare, walleye-wild rice cakes. The takeout option is a four-course fondue ($89, serves two) with Champagne splits, available Feb. 12, 13 and 14.

For Valentine’s Day, Mason Jar Kitchen in Eagan is offering a four-course dinner for two when dining in.

1310 Wayzata Blvd., Long Lake, 952-473-7373, birchsonthelake.com

Blue Plate Restaurant Co.

Six of the company's locations are getting into all-day dine-in brunch mode ($29.95 per person), serving red velvet crêpes, lobster Benedict, citrus salad and doughnut holes. Add a blood orange Mimosa for $9. Served Feb. 12, 13 and 14.

Edina Grill, 5028 S. France Av., Edina, 952- 927-7933, edinagrill.com; Freehouse, 701 N. Washington Av., Mpls., 612-339-7011, freehousempls.com; Highland Grill, 771 S. Cleveland Av., St. Paul, 651-690-1173, highlandgrill.com; Longfellow Grill, 2990 W. River Pkwy., Mpls., 612-721-2711, longfellowgrill.com; the Lowry, 2112 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., 612-341-2112, thelowryuptown.com; and 3 Squares, 12690 Arbor Lakes Pkwy., Maple Grove, 763-425-3330, 3squaresrestaurant.com

Brasa

This takeout dinner for two ($45) features half of a rotisserie chicken, rice with shrimp and andouille sausage, a mixed-greens salad, chocolate pudding and two chocolate chip cookies. Add-ons include a $10 bottle of cava. Pick up on Feb. 13 at the Brasa Commissary Kitchen.

620 E. Hennepin Av., Mpls., brasa.us

Chowgirls Catering

At this virtual event, singles and couples can graze through a cheese-charcuterie package ($80 for singles, $135 for couples) and enjoy three wine pairings ($50, from Central Avenue Liquors), with a discussion led by sommelier Angie Heitz. A sweets box ($50), crafted by Chowgirls pastry chef Andrea Field, is also available. The Zoom event will be hosted by Chowgirls founders Heidi Andermack and Amy Brown. A portion of sales benefits Minnesota Central Kitchen. Feb. 14 at 4 p.m. Delivery and pick up available.

chowgirls.net

Cooks of Crocus Hill

Celebrate Valentine's Day with a cooking class ($125 per person, led by chef Randi Madden) and learn how to prepare crabcakes with herbed aioli, New York strip steak with a mushroom cream sauce and red velvet molten lava cakes. Dinner also includes a glass of wine or beer, and will be held on Feb. 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. Cooks is also offering other classes (in other locations, along with virtual gatherings) over Valentine's Day weekend.

210 N. 1st St., Mpls., 612-223-8167, cooksofcrocushill.com

Fhima's Minneapolis

Soak up the romantic Art Deco atmosphere with a luxe spread ($285 per couple) from chef/owner David Fhima that includes lobster tail with framboise butter and candied fennel, chicken mole, beef Wellington and a chocolate dessert extravaganza. Cocktail and wine pairings, too. Served Feb. 12, 13 and 14. There's also a takeout version, available Feb. 14.

40 S. 7th St., Mpls., 612-353-4792, fhimasmpls.com

The Grocer's Table

It's all about options at this accommodating newcomer. A dine-in lovebirds dinner ($125, serves two) includes a choice of soup or salad, a choice of entree and two red velvet cupcakes. A la carte suggestions include beet-carrot-ginger soup ($9), braised short ribs with fingerling potatoes ($40) and pan-seared salmon with root vegetables ($45). Dine-in or takeout, available Feb. 12, 13 and 14.

326 S. Broadway Av., Wayzata, 952-466-6100, thegrocerstable.com

Icehouse

Chef Matt McArthur is preparing a dine-in dinner ($110, serves two) that includes steak and poached lobster, creamed kale with serrano peppers, duck fat-glazed fingerling potatoes, white chocolate mousse with sour cherry jam and a bottle of red wine. Available Feb. 12, 13 and 14. The same menu is also available for takeout; order by Feb. 10, pick up Feb. 13 and 14, between noon and 6 p.m.

2528 S. Nicollet Av., Mpls., 612-276-6523, icehousempls.com

Italian Eatery

Pick up a take-and-make dinner kit ($109, serves two) that includes a rustic batard loaf, baby kale-citrus salad, roasted carrots, tarragon-lobster risotto and chocolate budino. Add-ons include a prosciutto-burrata box ($19). Pick up on Feb. 14.

4724 S. Cedar Av., Mpls., 612-223-8504, italianeatery.com

Keep it Grand

Chef/owner Jamie Malone and her team are creating high-style dinner kits for two ($185) that feature Norwegian King crab with baguette and butter, a kale salad with wood-fired vegetables and blue cheese, rib-eye, potato purée and chocolate pot de crème. Add-ons include flowers ($30) and Champagne ($100). Pick up on Feb. 13.

305 S. Washington Av., Mpls., keepitgrandmn.com

The Kenwood Restaurant

At this role model of a neighborhood restaurant, new chef/owner Joel DeBilzan will be preparing a six-course ($75 per person) dine-in dinner and a three-course ($45 per person) takeout dinner, served Feb. 12, 13 and 14.

2115 W. 21st St., Mpls., 612-377-3695, thekenwoodrestaurant.com

Lela

This great-looking dining room is offering a three-course ($65) dine-in dinner, with options in each course: ceviche, crabcakes or foie gras crostini for the starter; New York strip steak, sea bass or seared duck with cannellini beans for the entree; and chocolate molten cake, dulce de leche brittle or apple streusel for dessert. A glass of Champagne is included, and wine pairings are also available. Served Feb. 12 and 13.

5601 W. 78th St., Bloomington, 952-656-5980, lelarestaurant.com

Mill Valley Kitchen

A three-course dinner ($100, serves two) is available for dine-in or takeout and includes a fig-pomegranate salad or lobster bisque, rack of lamb with artichokes or striped bass with wild rice and sweet potatoes, and a chocolate-chile panna cotta. Available Feb. 12, 13 and 14.

3906 Excelsior Blvd., St. Louis Park, 952-358-2000, millvalleykitchen.com

P.S. Steak

Celebrate in person at this deluxe steakhouse (in the intimate dining room or the gorgeous lounge), or opt to stay at home and dive into a meal kit ($170, serves two) that starts with caviar-topped deviled eggs and goat cheese tartlets, moves along to lobster gnocchi, filet mignon with Swiss chard and a foie gras terrine and ends with a chocolate torte with hazelnuts. Pick up on Feb. 12.

510 Groveland Av., Mpls., 612-886-1620, psmpls.com

St. Genevieve

At chef/owner Steven Brown's Parisian charmer, enjoy a six-course dinner ($125 per person) that includes Dover sole, slow-roasted lamb loin and gravlax. Add-ons include foie gras terrine ($17) and wine pairings ($40). Dine-in service on Feb. 12, 13 and 14; takeout available Feb. 14.

5003 Bryant Av. S., Mpls., 612-353-4843, stgmpls.com

Travail Kitchen and Amusements

Leave it to this squad of chefs to go big, with a meal kit ($350, serves two to four) so vast it nearly features a kitchen sink. Delights include beef Wellington, prosciutto-layered potato pave with a Mornay cheese sauce, king crab salad, lobster tortellini, a charcuterie selection, curried deviled eggs, red velvet cake trifle and profiteroles with raspberry-blood orange mousse. Then there's breakfast, which includes avocado toast with smoked salmon, poached eggs with truffle hollandaise, roasted potatoes with ham and cheese and butterscotch pancake mix. Naturally, there are add-ons, including caviar with all the right trimmings ($95) and oysters ($40). Pick up on Feb. 13.

4134 N. Hubbard Av., Robbinsdale, 763-535-1131, travailkitchen.com

Vann Restaurant

Chef/owner Erik Skaar is serving a four-course ($165, serves two) dine-in meal. The menu includes brioche with an egg yolk mousse and black truffle, salsify soup with shimeji mushrooms and a choice of roasted pork loin or poached sturgeon. Dessert? Crème caramel, chocolate ganache and hazelnut praline. Served Feb. 11, 12, 13 and 14.

4016 Shoreline Drive, Spring Park, 952-381-9042, vannrestaurant.com

Wise Acre Eatery

With its own busy 140-acre farm (in nearby Plato, Minn.), the kitchen embodies the farm-to-table movement like few others. There are two options for a three-course takeout dinner for two ($80.81), and both start with gnocchi with brown butter and end with white chocolate pot de crème; in the middle, it's either chicken roulade or wild rice-stuffed delicata squash. Order by Feb. 10, pick up on Feb. 12, 13 or 14.

5401 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., 612-354-2577, wiseacreeatery.com

EAST METRO

Due

The take-and-make dinner ($89, serves two) features truffle-fontina fondue with crudité, a seasonal focaccia, mixed-greens salad, a choice of pasta (rigatoni with fennel sausage or vegetarian lasagna verde) and pistachio-dipped cannolis. Add-ons include arancini ($22). Pick up on Feb. 14.

475 S. Fairview Av., St. Paul, 651-493-8858, duefocacceria.com

Estelle

A hot, ready-to-eat takeout brunch ($59, serves two) will feature house-cured pork belly, crispy potatoes, spinach-pickled fennel-orange salad and a Spanish-style omelet with roasted red peppers, potatoes and feta. A cava Mimosa kit, too, and Italian-style doughnuts for dessert. Pick up Feb. 14, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

1806 St. Clair Av., St. Paul, 651-330-9648, estellestp.com

Mason Jar Kitchen

The dine-in option ($85, serves two) includes a shared appetizer (spinach-artichoke dip, calamari or baked goat cheese), soup or salad, one of four main courses (filet mignon, chicken Marsala, pan-seared sea bass or burrata-filled ravioli) and a shared dessert (crème brûlée, bread pudding or chocolate cake). Served Feb. 12, 13 and 14. The heat-and-serve takeout option ($150, serves two) features crab-spinach dip, salad, a choice of filet mignon or lobster tail, twice-baked potatoes, vegetables, dinner rolls and a chocolate cheesecake tart. Order by noon on Feb. 11, pick up Feb. 12, 13 or 14.

1565 Cliff Rd., Eagan, 651-340-7809, masonjar.kitchen

Parlour

Dine-in with four courses ($80, serves two) plus a bottle of prosecco or two specialty cocktails. The menu features a beet salad, braised short ribs, smashed fingerling potatoes and strawberry shortcake. Served Feb. 13 and 14.

267 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-207-4433, parlourbar.com

Potluck

Rosedale's food hall is getting into the Valentine's Day spirit: At Adam's Soul to Go, it's a slab of ribs and two sides ($30); at Betty & Earl's it's cherry-strawberry hand pies ($5.50) and raspberry jam-filled heart-shaped cookies ($2.75); at Burger Dive it's lobster mac-and-cheese with a salad and a bottle of wine ($50, serves two); at Chickpea it's festive nonalcoholic hibiscus-rosemary cocktails ($7); at Grand Ole Creamery it's pizza and a pint of ice cream ($25); at Obachan it's a Japanese raspberry sponge cake ($8); and at Nordic Waffles it's two savory and two sweet waffles and a pair of drinks ($30). Served Feb. 14.

1595 Hwy. 36, Roseville, 651-330-3064, potluckmn.com

Tongue in Cheek

Go dine-in or takeout with the kitchen's "Date Night Lovin' " menu ($69, serves two), which features a shared starter, two entrees and a shared dessert, plus a bottle of wine (or four beers) for takeout or two cocktails for dine-in. Or splurge on chef Leonard Anderson's four-course tasting menu ($70 per person, $65 for vegetarian/vegan options), available for dine-in only. Open Wednesday through Sunday.

989 Payne Av., St. Paul, 651-888-6148, tongueincheek.biz

Union Hmong Kitchen

Let chef/owner Yia Vang do the cooking at this surf-and-turf takeout celebration ($165, serves two) that includes smoked trout, New York strip steak, crunchy fried noodles with beef brisket and red coconut curry broth, romaine salad with carrot-cabbage slaw, glazed carrots, sticky rice, tea-infused chocolate-coconut pavlovas and strawberry-passion fruit cocktails. Order by Feb. 10 and pick up Feb. 12, 13 and 14.

698 Raymond Av., St. Paul, unionhmongkitchen.com

University Club

Take a seat in the old-money dining room of this Cathedral Hill landmark, a sibling to nearby (and temporarily shuttered) W.A. Frost & Co. The four-course menu ($60 per person) offers options for each course, and entrees include vegetable risotto, sirloin steak with garlic mashed potatoes and Brussels sprouts, and lobster tail with garlic mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus. Served Feb. 14.

420 Summit Av., St. Paul, 651-222-1751, universityclubofstpaul.com