Celebrate Oktoberfest all year at these 6 German-styled Minnesota breweries

In a hidden-gem, 1857-built building near the High Bridge that doubles as a reputable German restaurant, Waldmann’s is one of three modern breweries inside lovingly preserved historic brewery sites in St. Paul. (See also: Yoerg’s, mentioned below, and St. Paul Brewing Co. in the former Hamm’s site; sadly, Clutch Brewing in the old Schmidt site closed last year). The old limestone-lined interior is quaint, and the garden-like patio is one of the best in the Cities, with heaters to make it hospitable in winter. You know, with a good dunkelweizen to help keep you warm.