The Uptown retail exodus continues as modern furniture retailer CB2 plans to close to make way for an apartment development. The store notified customers this week that April 24 will be its final day.

The location at Hennepin Avenue South and West 31st Street will be holding a sale of up to 20% off until closing, according to the e-mail sent to customers.

The closing was expected as the Seven Points shopping center has plans for a new grocery-anchored apartment development there.

The neighborhood has faced a wave of retail closings that pre-dated the pandemic, shaped mainly by the changes in how people shop. More recently, some businesses closed after crime and social unrest. The area's landlords are working to turn things around.

Chicago-based Northpond Partners, the owner of Seven Points shopping center formerly called Calhoun Square, has said that it is partnering with Minneapolis-based Doran Cos. for a $150 million development with 264 apartments at the site. Vacant spaces including the recently closed Kitchen Window are expected to be redeveloped as part of the plan.

A new restaurant concept with mini-golf and performances, and that involves St. Paul's Can Can Wonderland owners, is on the way to Seven Points. Called Arts & Rec, the restaurant will include 13,500 square feet of artist-designed miniature golf. Food and beverages will be served on both the first floor and rooftop sculpture garden.

Rendering of Seven Points Planned Development

Additional new tenants announced last year at Seven Points include Chase Bank, Curioso cafe and a True North Collaborative popup shop. Seven Points for decades was known as Calhoun Square before the name was changed in 2020.