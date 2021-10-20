The woman who was with Winston Smith Jr. on the day he was shot and killed by members of a federal law enforcement task force detailed his final chaotic moments in the front seat of a vehicle, according to an interview she gave to investigators in the immediate aftermath of Smith's death that was revealed in the investigative file released Wednesday.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has released most of the case file, containing more than a thousand pages of documents, audio and photos, one week after Crow Wing County Attorney Donald Ryan announced that there would be no charges against the deputies involved.

Evidence released in the case indicates Smith drew a handgun and fired from the vehicle, although it was unclear who shot first. Smith's family has called for an independent investigation into the shooting. Smith, 32, was shot and killed June 3 by members of a U.S. marshals Task Force while they attempted to make an arrest at an Uptown Minneapolis parking ramp.The file includes hundreds of photos from the scene. The images document Smith's bullet-riddled SUV and the presence of a handgun next to the driver's seat.

The case file does not yet contain body camera and dash camera footage from officers responding after the shooting because it has not yet been fully redacted, said BCA spokesperson Jill Oliveira. The shooting was not captured on any type of video.

Hours after the shooting, the sole witness outside of law enforcement recounted her story to BCA Special Agent Michelle Frascone in audio released as part of the case file.

Norhan Askar said she met Smith through her best friend and they had been dating for three weeks. Smith told her he had a little bit of trouble with police, "but he never told me everything, he would just brush it off and tell me the case is dismissed and stuff like that. … I never got a felon vibe or anything." After their lunch date at Stella's Fish Cafe, they returned to his vehicle when "all of a sudden like 50 police cars" came up to them in the parking garage and officers ordered them to put their hands up. Askar put her hands up high, but noticed that Smith did not. "Just put your hands up, please put your hands up, they're going to kill me and I have nothing to do with this," she told him.

Winston Boogie Smith

But Smith said that he didn't want to go jail, tried to get on Facebook Live, and said, "I'm wanna die … I'm going to die."

Then she felt glass shoot into the car, felt something coming toward her head and ducked. She said it would have hit her head if she hadn't moved.

"I was like, 'Oh, my God … please get me out of here, this has nothing to do with me. Please get me out of here, please, please, please, please, please,' and then that's when the officer opened my door," Askar said. "It's like the officer who opened my door is like he wanted to save my life because I could've died."

Askar said an officer took her out of the car, handcuffed her and led her away. She was shaking and terrified, and kept thinking about her 5-year-old son.

"I'm bleeding really bad," she told the officer.

Askar said she the only weapons she saw were from officers. In the interview she did not recall hearing gunshots following the breaking of the window, and said she was in shock. There were so many officers, and helicopters whirring overheard, that Askar wondered, "What the hell did he do wrong?"

"I'm just so upset … how am I supposed to be OK after this, how am I supposed to trust anybody?" she asked, adding that "if he's dead, it's going to be kind of traumatizing for me too. "

Askar broke into tears during the interview.

"They almost killed me," she said, crying. "Why me?"

In a recorded interview with Senior Special Agent Brent Petersen, Minneapolis Police Officer Dean Milner said he was one of the first to arrive on the scene and saw several vehicles converged on one with a man on the ground and officers appearing to be performing CPR on him. He said he was directed to take the woman, later identified as Askar, into custody.

"I took custody of her and I noticed that she had some injuries of shrapnel on, I believe it would be the left side of her body." Milner said, adding that her biggest concern at that time was whether she had been shot. He said he checked her over quickly and walked her to an ambulance then rode with her to the hospital, talking to her along the way.

Milner said he didn't tell Askar that Smith probably wasn't going to survive because he didn't want her "mind-set to change to sympathy."

Askar has since sued Hennepin and Ramsey counties, their sheriff's departments and the two deputies who fired, claiming three counts of denial of civil rights: state-created danger, excessive force and failure to announce — and one count of negligence.

A chaotic scene

Smith was shot by two deputies — one from Hennepin County and one from Ramsey County — who were working on the task force. The undercover officers who fired on Smith have not been publicly identified and likely will not be.

In a July 30 meeting at BCA headquarters, Crow Wing County Attorney Don Ryan, who was investigating the case, asked for any data or statistics maintained by the Marshals Service regarding use-of-force in incidents involving the so-called "box-in" tactic. He also wanted to know the number of times the tactic had resulted in the death or serious harm of someone being arrested. The Marshals Service said in a follow up memorandum that Marshals had been involved in 11 deadly force or shooting incidents between October 2018 and the present. But, only the episode that ended in Smith's death involved a "vehicle containment during arrest."

The documents show that 10 Sheriff's employees who responded to the scene that day agreed to come in for voluntary interviews, but five members declined to speak with investigators. Of those, the names of two were redacted in a subsequent report. Thirty-three city police officers and two Park officers also declined to be interviewed or didn't respond to the BCA's request, although some provided either a written report and/or body camera footage. Six Minneapolis officers agreed to speak with the BCA. Some of those who declined told the BCA that they hadn't actually gone to the scene or worked the scene's perimeter.

Ballistics testing showed that the .380 gun had discharged six casings and two bullet fragments.

Body camera footage shows one law enforcement deputy, who said he had fired his weapon, approaches the officer, Christopher Pickhardt, and telling him that there were two suspects in the car, one of whom had a warrant. The deputy tells Pickhardt that "He went for a weapon" and "We returned fire." While reviewing the footage, a BCA agent noticed what appeared to be blood on the deputy's hand.

Agents interviewed an unidentified Sheriff's deputy who responded to the ramp and said he saw a Marshal performing CPR on a Black man, later identified as Smith. The deputy later took over chest compressions, before giving way to another deputy who eventually stopped at the instruction of paramedics. He said that he only learned which deputies had fired their weapons later at the 5th Precinct, and that he briefly spoke with one of the deputies who fired and asked him how he was doing. He denied talking about the incident.

Most of the police officers and sheriffs deputies interviewed said they didn't know the deputies involved or hadn't had any contact with them since. One Sheriff's lieutenant, Matthew Hollihan, said in an interview that he spoke to the deputy involved and asked him about his well-being, but denied talking about the incident itself.

Fifth precinct inspector Katie Blackwell said in a June 3 interview she responded to the scene, where she approached an officer with a Marshals vest and asked whether everyone was Ok. The marshal responded that all officers were OK, but "the guy who shot at us isn't," Blackwell recalled. She said she wasn't certain who had fired their weapons, but suggested that they be removed from the scene and sequestered. She also recommended that anyone with a body camera to keep them on and running. She was told that no one was wearing a body camera.

A review of footage from Blackwell's own body camera showed her arriving at the ramp about 1:13 p.m., and being briefed by several officials about what happened. At one point, she is heard talking to someone from the Marshal's Office who tells her that two law enforcement officers fired their weapons and that a gun was still in the car. She later talks to another person from the Marshals Office, who asks that she request the BCA to investigate the incident.

Authorities also interviewed people who were in the vicinity of the shooting, and heard gunfire, but didn't witness the incident itself. One, a 53-year-old man, told investigators he had been dining on the patio of Stella's Fish Café across the street when he heard between 10-15 gunshots, although he admitted his memory was "incredibly fuzzy." When he turned to look where they were coming from, he said he saw about four vehicles scattered across the top level of the ramp, which he assumed belonged to law enforcement.

State investigators also tried to track down people whose cars were parked at the ramp, eventually speaking to 15, none of whom had heard or seen anything.

BCA agents interviewed a Hennepin EMS paramedic, Ian Nash, who was among the first to respond to the scene after the shooting. Nash said that he and his partner, Aron Nelson, had been heading to a different call, but because they were the closest unit were then rerouted to the shooting scene. They waited several minutes for the scene to be cleared, and then directed to the top floor of the ramp. When they arrived, they found between 10-12 people standing around, wearing Kevlar vests, with one agent performing CPR on Smith. Another marshal told them that they had been doing CPR for 15 minutes. Nash said he stepped away to grab an airway bag, and by the time he returned Nelson had already pronounced Smith dead. Nash said that based on his experience and training Smith was dead before paramedics arrived.

This is a breaking news update. Come back to Startribune.com for more details.