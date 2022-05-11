Republican congressional candidate Jennifer Carnahan said a man swerved his car at her and made threatening comments as she campaigned Tuesday in Faribault, according to police.

Police said in a statement that they are trying to find the man and anyone who may have seen what Carnahan reported to them.

Carnahan, a former chair of the state Republican Party, is seeking the GOP nomination in the upcoming primary. She is hoping to win the party's nod and run in the general election and assume the First District seat held by her late husband, Jim Hagedorn, who died on Feb. 17 at age 59 from kidney cancer.

Carnahan reported that she was campaigning door-to-door in the 1000 block of SE. 1st Street late in the afternoon, when a man 18 to 20 years old "made several threatening comments to her," the police statement read.

"She also reported that the individual swerved his vehicle at her as she walked away," the statement continued. Carnahan said the vehicle was a blue Ford Focus, police added.

Police Chief John Sherwin, in a written statement, said, "This type of behavior is unacceptable, and our officers are working to identify the involved suspect and his vehicle. We are requesting assistance from witnesses or individuals who may have additional information."