It's not exactly the most obvious strategy for victory, but it seems to work for the Twins. Have Kenta Maeda pitch a gem, give up a home run to Tom Murphy but little else, depart with a lead that Griffin Jax surrenders, and then rally at the end for a win.

Worked last Wednesday in Seattle. Worked Monday night at Target Field.

Carlos Correa lifted a sinking line drive into right field that Teoscar Hernández couldn't reach in the 10th inning Monday, and Donovan Solano scored from third base to secure the Twins' second extra-inning victory in two days, 4-3 over the Mariners.

The win, combined with Cleveland's loss to the Royals, stakes the Twins, in second place when the season resumed 10 days ago, to a four-game lead over the Guardians, their biggest since May 5. Minnesota's 9-2 post-All-Star record is the best in the major leagues.

But it hasn't exactly been easy.

The Twins coughed up their 2-1 lead in the ninth, when Jax, just one out from finishing off his second save, instead served up a middle-of-the-plate sweeper that pinch-hitter Kolten Wong, who lost his starting spot by batting .151 with just one home run this year, loudly connected with a middle-of-the-plate sweeper from Jax.

The ball reached the seats in right field, giving the Mariners a 3-2 lead, stunning the announced crowd of 22,969, and clearly startling Jax, who until last week's home run by Hernández, hadn't allowed a home run all season.

The Twins responded right away, though, just as they did last week in Seattle, and just as they did with a three-run, ninth-inning rally Sunday against the White Sox.

Alex Kirilloff, who delivered a ninth-inning double that capped a dramatic game-tying rally a day earlier, this time sparked another one with a double to left-center. He scored moments later when Max Kepler smacked his third hit of the night, a double into the right-field corner.

The Twins didn't score again that inning, but after Jorge López held the Mariners scoreless in the 10th, didn't take long to finish matters. Christian Vázquez laid down a sacrifice bunt that moved courtesy runner Solano to third base. Ryan Jeffers also bunted his way on, though Solano stayed put, when nobody covered first base.

And on an 0-2 pitch, Correa provided his second walk-off victory of the season, slapping a high fastball into shallow right as the crowd erupted.

Maeda followed up last week's strong performance in Seattle with an even better one on his home field, limiting the Mariners to six hits in 6 1/3 innings, and only one run, a solo homer — again — by Murphy. Maeda didn't walk a better until the seventh inning, but was lifted when he endangered his third victory of the season by issuing walks to Ty France, after getting ahead 0-2, and Dylan Moore.

Maeda had to talk Rocco Baldelli into allowing him to face Moore, but the Twins manager turned around and went back to the dugout after the righthander assured him he could retire Moore. The count reached 3-2, and Maeda released the pitch, watched it in flight, then crumpled to one knee, his face a picture of anguish. Ball four was clearly outside, and Maeda knew what that meant.

It meant Moore could take first base, France would take second, and Baldelli would take the baseball. Maeda received a loud ovation from the crowd, but watched nervously as Jovani Moran replaced him. After all, his lead in Seattle last week lasted only one batter after he was lifted.

He needn't have worried this time. Moran retired pinch-hitter José Caballero on a pop fly to right, then ended the threat by getting J.P. Crawford to fly sharply to Larnach.

The Twins weren't exactly pounding the ball against Castillo, who retired the first 10 hitters he faced. In fact, they finished with only four hits — but three of them were bunched in the fifth inning. Kepler singled to open the inning, and Larnach, called up earlier Monday when Byron Buxton left the team to be with his newborn son, lined a two-out slider off the right-field wall, scoring Kepler from first base.

Christian Vázquez, battling his own midsummer slump, followed with a sharp single to score Larnach, and the Twins took a 2-1 lead.