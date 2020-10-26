Carleton has announced it is canceling all in-person winter sports competitions through March 15. That shelves the seasons for men’s and women’s basketball, swimming and diving, indoor track and tennis. The school has not decided whether to reschedule any fall or winter sports competitions for the spring.

Carleton, which previously said it would postpone all competition through the end of the fall term, extended the moratorium Friday because of the pandemic’s continuing grip. In a news release, school officials said restricting off-campus travel and outside visitors has helped limit COVID-19’s “direct impact” on campus this fall. It plans to continue those restrictions for all students, faculty and staff, including those in athletics.

Carleton is the first member of the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference to pull the plug on winter sports. League Commissioner Dan McKane said Monday the MIAC is likely to make a decision on winter competition within two weeks.

In a statement, Carleton Athletic Director Gerald Young said cancellation was “the right decision.”

“It breaks my heart once again having to inform our student-athletes and coaches that their season has been canceled,” Young said in the news release. “This is the third time we’ve had to make this decision, and each time we did so with sadness, because we know how much competition means to our student-athletes. However, the health and safety of the entire campus community is the most important thing.”

The New England Small College Athletic Conference canceled its winter sports schedule on Oct. 8, becoming the first Division III conference to do so. The State University of New York Athletic Conference and the Northeast Women’s Hockey League followed suit last week.

Several other leagues have announced they will not begin winter sports until Jan. 1 at the earliest.