1 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $20,600.

1 • T Bones Trick (H. Hernandez) 3.00 2.20 2.10

2 • United Patriot (Wade) 5.00 2.60

3 • Candy Cove (Quinonez) 3.00

Time: 1:37.22. Exacta: 1-2, $5.50. Trifecta: 1-2-3, $12.90.

2 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.

2 • Cha (H. Hernandez) 3.80 2.60 2.10

1 • Milliganmikeandme (Lara) 9.80 4.40

3 • Speedy Enough (Lindsay) 2.40

Time: 1:11.69. Exacta: 2-1, $17.90. Trifecta: 2-1-3, $23.30. Superfecta: 2-1-3-5, $25.84. Daily Double: 1-2, $3.90.

3 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $8,000. Purse: $20,000.

4 • Swanage (Harr) 7.40 3.80 2.40

3 • Stars of Bluegrass (Lopez) 4.60 2.60

2 • Mad Grace (Lindsay) 2.80

Time: 1:35.69. Scratched: According to Aspen, North of Eden, Leather and Lace. Exacta: 4-3, $13.90. Trifecta: 4-3-2, $20.40. Pick 3: 1-2-4, $6.40. Daily Double: 2-4, $8.60.

4 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,000.

1 • Gainer (Wade) 4.00 2.40 2.10

3 • Yesteryear (Valenzuela) 2.80 2.20

2 • Climb and Maintain (H. Hernandez) 2.60

Time: 1:1718. Exacta: 1-3, $4.20. Trifecta: 1-3-2, $4.40. Superfecta: 1-3-2-6, $3.79. Pick 3: 2-4-1, $8.90. Pick 4: 1-2-4-1, $20.90. Daily Double: 4-1, $8.90.

5 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $32,000.

10 • Latin Nikkita (Quinonez) 14.00 6.80 5.00

2 • Mo Clare's (I. Hernandez) 10.00 7.60

9 • Distorted View (L. Fuentes) 9.60

Time: 1:28.53. Scratched: Sarjenalli. Exacta: 10-2, $55.60. Trifecta: 10-2-9, $259.30. Superfecta: 10-2-9-1, $332.29. Pick 3: 4-1-10, $34.35. Daily Double: 1-10, $17.40.

6 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

3 • Princess Livia (I. Hernandez) 11.60 4.60 3.20

6 • Emerald Princess (Chirinos) 3.00 2.40

4 • Betty's Bar (Lopez) 3.00

Time: 1:10.26. Scratched: Second Grace, Shi O'Shi. Exacta: 3-6, $12.40. Trifecta: 3-6-4, $23.85. Superfecta: 3-6-4-5, $4.82. Pick 3: 1-10-3, $41.45. Daily Double: 10-3, $34.10.

7 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

12 • Outrun the Posse (R. Fuentes) 29.80 12.80 7.80

9 • Optimal Courage (Quinonez) 8.80 6.00

4 • Fayette Warrior (Wade) 9.80

Time: 0:56.46. Scratched: Tim's Buddy. Exacta: 12-9, $207.90. Trifecta: 12-9-4, $3,013.50. Superfecta: 12-9-4-7, $835.88. Pick 3: 10-3-12, $250.25. Daily Double: 3-12, $109.20.

8 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $17,000.

1 • Conquest Cobra (Wade) 18.40 8.80 5.20

8 • Shotgun Rider (I. Hernandez) 11.60 6.80

5 • Lolly Express (Garcia) 4.20

Time: 1:38.06. Exacta: 1-8, $75.20. Trifecta: 1-8-5, $219.45. Superfecta: 1-8-5-3, $136.15. Superfecta: 1-8-5-7, $257.11. Pick 3: 3-12-1, $415.90. Pick 4: 10-3-12-1, $2,415.20. Pick 5: 1-10-3-12-1, $8,514.45. Daily Double: 12-1, $140.10.

Total handle: $1,174,917. Live handle: $168,360. Jay Lietzau's results: Saturday: 2-8 (.250). Totals: 21-52 (.404). Lock of the day: 3-5 (.600).