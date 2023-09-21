Gov. Tim Walz has named a cannabis industry entrepreneur who hasn't worked in government before as the inaugural director of Minnesota's new cannabis agency.

Erin DuPree, a longtime consultant for start-up businesses who founded Loonacy Cannabis Co. in Apple Valley, will lead the Office of Cannabis Management. She will be charged with filling out the office's staff and overseeing the creation of Minnesota's recreational marijuana market.

"It really is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I'm really excited to be able to serve my state and my community with the knowledge that I have," DuPree said in an interview. "I have a unique skillset as an entrepreneur and specializing really in startup businesses. And that's kind of what this is."

She said she will close her hemp-derived cannabis business, Loonacy, this weekend before she starts as director. Minnesota's marijuana law prohibits the Office of Cannabis Management director from holding a direct or indirect stake in a cannabis business.

DuPree has been an entrepreneur and business consultant in Minnesota for nearly 20 years, she said, working with companies in multiple states, including some that already legalized marijuana. She has led research on cannabis products while complying with state laws and regulations, according to a bio provided by the governor's office.

For the past 15 years, DuPree has held trainings and seminars on business structure and strategy as a volunteer for Business Network International, the governor's office said.

Around 150 people applied to be the new office's director, a spokeswoman for the governor said.

The Office of Cannabis Management led by DuPree will be tasked with licensing marijuana and hemp businesses and regulating the recreational, medical and hemp-derived cannabis markets. Much of that work will come over the next two years as Minnesota sets up its commercial market.

DuPree said she isn't daunted by the task of leading a new state agency despite never having worked in government before.

"I'm a curious person in general. I love to learn and I'm very coachable," DuPree said. "I think that's actually one of my strengths here. I don't come with any baggage. I come with a very open mind, and I'm very ready and willing to work within all aspects of the government."

She said she is committed to ensuring that Minnesota's marijuana market becomes a "craft industry" that prioritizes small local businesses and to avoiding mistakes other states have made.

"Being the 23rd state that's legalized, we are lucky. We get to look back on the other 22 states and we know what works and what didn't work," DuPree said. "So, we don't have to reinvent the wheel."

This is a developing story. Return to StarTribune.com for updates.