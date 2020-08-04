Karen (the meme) has made Karen (the name) famous. Most of us probably know a Karen or two in real life who don’t fit the “I’m calling the manager” mold. But do you know these Karens? See if you can identify them — before reading their mini-bios below.

Karen Allen

1. Karen Allen

An actress, this Karen is best known for her roles in “Animal House” and two of the Indiana Jones movies.

Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif.

2. Karen Bass

A fifth-term congresswoman, she represents California’s 37th District and is reportedly on the shortlist to be Joe Biden’s running mate.

3. Karen von Blixen-Finecke

Also known by her pen name, Isak Dinesen, this Dutch-born Karen wrote “Out of Africa” and “Babette’s Feast.”

Karen Carpenter

4. Karen Carpenter

The late singer and drummer, along with her brother Richard, created the popular duo the Carpenters.

British model Karen Elson

5. Karen Elson

An English model with more than 30 magazine covers to her credit, she also is a singer and songwriter.

British actress Karen Gillan.

6. Karen Gillan

The Scottish actor is best known for her stint on “Doctor Who,” and her role as Nebula in Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” films.

Karen Grassle

7. Karen Grassle

The American actress is best known for her role as Caroline Ingalls in the “Little House on the Prairie” TV series.

Second Lady Karen Pence.

8. Karen Pence

The Second Lady of the United States is also a mother, former teacher and watercolor artist.











