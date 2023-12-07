Whimsical wallpaper, evocative murals, mosaic tiles and big, bold art were all over new Twin Cities restaurants in 2023. But after a while, all this playful design starts to look alike. Or does it? We captured some of the brightest, grooviest and most colorful wall (and floor) art in this year's newest crop of eateries. See if you can match the images to the restaurants in our quiz.

This quiz requires Javascript. Please enable Javascript through your browser settings.