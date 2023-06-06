C.H. Robinson has named Dave Bozeman to be its next CEO.

The 54-year old Bozeman is succeeding interim CEO and board member Scott Anderson who has lead the Eden Prairie-based logistics company since the beginning of the year when former CEO Bob Biesterfeld resigned from the CEO position he had held for three and half years.

"Dave is a seasoned executive who has a strong track record of reinventing complex operating models with industry-wide impact, proven expertise in global supply chain and logistics management through various economic cycles and extensive experience leading high performing teams and cultures to drive results," said said Jodee Kozlak, chair of the board of directors of C.H. Robinson and head of the CEO search process.

Bozeman will start on June 26. He graduated from Bradley University with a bachelor's in manufacturing design and Milwaukee School of Engineering with an master's in engineering management.

Bozeman was most recently vice president of Ford's Customer Service Division, and vice president of enthusiast vehicle's for the company's Ford Blue.

"Dave's an exceptional leader and partner, and we appreciate his contributions to Ford," said Kumar Galhotra, the president of Ford Blue.

A product of a large Chicago family, Bozeman has nine siblings. He learned his work ethic and focus on customer service from his father, a butcher who worked for grocery company A&P for 40 years.

Bozeman has been working since he was 8 years old.

"I used to go to work with him and pack the hot dog case," Bozeman said. "I've been working ever since."

Prior to Ford, Bozeman was a vice president with Amazon Transportation services from 2017 to 2022. From 2008 to 2016, he had leadership roles with Caterpillar Inc. and before that worked at Harley-Davidson Inc.

C.H. Robinson is getting a CEO who promises to be a visible presence who focuses on customer service and efficiency.

"It's about driving efficiency. It's about being effective. It's about putting mechanisms in place to drive the best out of companies," Bozeman said of his leadership style.

An active listener, he pledges to have an open ear as CEO.

"I'm flexible to say if, if there's something I don't know, I humbly will change that," Bozeman added.

Bozeman said his first priority as CEO is to meet the teams at C.H. Robinson.

"I always say there's a power in in transition. And that power in transition is really understanding the history, history is power. And just understanding how a company has been around for decades and generations has been successful," Bozeman said. "I need to hear that and understand how deep that goes."

Bozeman and his wife Dawn have five children ages 15 to 29. They plan to relocate to the Twin Cities.

Bozeman's official start date is June 26, Scott Anderson will aid in Bozeman's transition to CEO and resume his duties as a C.H. Robinson board member.

Shares of C.H. Robinson were trading at $91.88, up less than 1% in the early morning session.