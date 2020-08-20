Byron Buxton and Mitch Garver went on the 10-day injured list Thursday, and the Twins recalled three players from their St. Paul site before their game against Milwaukee at Target Field.

Catcher Ryan Jeffers, outfielder LaMonte Wade and reliever Zack Littell were called up, and pitcher Lewis Thorpe was optioned to St. Paul.

Buxton has inflammation in his left shoulder and Garver has a low grade right intercostal strain, the Twins said.

Jeffers has not played in the major leagues. He was a second round choice in 2018 and played at Class A Fort Myers and Class AA Pensacola last season.

Buxton's shoulder is the same one he had surgically repaired last season, but Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said it was unrelated to the labrum, but more of a muscle issue. Buxton is hitting .221 in 21 games this season.

Garver aggravated his injury swinging at a pitch in Wednesday night's loss to the Brewers. He is hitting .154 with one home run in 17 games.

Tonight's lineups (6:10 p.m., FSN)

BREWERS

Avisail Garcia, CF

Christian Yelich, DH

Keston Hiura, 2B

Justin Smoak, 1B

Ryan Braun, RF

Eric Sogard, 3B

Manny Pina, C

Brock Holt, LF

Orlando Arcia, SS

Starting pitcher: Brandon Woodruff

TWINS

Max Kepler, RF

Jorge Polanco, SS

Nelson Cruz, DH

Eddie Rosario, LF

Miguel Sano, 1B

Jake Cave, CF

Ehire Adrianza, 3B

Ildemaro Vargas, 2B

Ryan Jeffers, C

Starting pitcher: Jose Berrios