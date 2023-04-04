Minnesota volunteers with Stand with Ukraine MN have delivered the following supplies to Ukraine since the start of the war:

  • 6,200 tourniquets
  • 6,700 hemostatic gauzes
  • 5,200 pairs of hand and toe warmers
  • 1,925 compression bandages
  • 350 chest seals
  • 75 negative pressure wound treatment pumps
  • 50 pelvic slings
  • 15 off-road medical evacuation vehicles

Source: Stand with Ukraine MN