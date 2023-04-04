Minnesota volunteers with Stand with Ukraine MN have delivered the following supplies to Ukraine since the start of the war:
- 6,200 tourniquets
- 6,700 hemostatic gauzes
- 5,200 pairs of hand and toe warmers
- 1,925 compression bandages
- 350 chest seals
- 75 negative pressure wound treatment pumps
- 50 pelvic slings
- 15 off-road medical evacuation vehicles
Source: Stand with Ukraine MN
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Twins
Larnach, Gallo propel offense to 11-1 win in Miami, best Twins start since 2017
The Twins have scored 18 runs in their past two games after they produced a total of four in the first two. The starting pitching has been solid, too.
Eat & Drink
Restaurant openings and closings in Minneapolis, St. Paul and Twin Cities
What's open, what's closed and what's still to come in the Twin Cities and beyond.
St. Paul
Meet the guy who's a thorn in the side of St. Paul City Hall
Despite unsuccessful runs for mayor and City Council, Tom Goldstein keeps pushing for accountability.
Variety
Ten free things to do in the Twin Cities this week
From cooking for kids to comedy for adults, Minnesota has it all — cheap.
Variety
Critics' picks: The 11 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week
Critics' picks for entertainment in the week ahead.