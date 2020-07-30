The Twins face a major challenge tonight against Cleveland All-Star righthander Shane Bieber. The 25-year-old, who led the American League in complete games and shutouts last season, struck out 14 in six innings in his season-opening victory over the Royals.

Byron Buxton is back in the lineup as the Twins move Max Kepler back into the leadoff spot.

Jose Berrios, after a rough outing in the Season Opener, pitches for the Twins (5-1) in the 6:07 p.m. FOX national broadcast from Target Field. Berrios (pictured) gave up five runs in four innings in a Twins' victory over the White Sox in Chicago on Friday.

Cleveland (4-2) is the first team since 2000 to have starters go at least six innings and give up two or fewer runs in their first six games.

Josh Donaldson, by the way, homered twice off Bieber when Atlanta played in Cleveland last season.

The Twins set their rotation for the series and it does not include RHP Jake Odorizzi, who is on the injured list with back issues. Randy Dobnak will pitch Friday against Mike Clevinger, Kenta Maeda will face Carlos Carrasco on Saturday and Homer Bailey faces Aaron Civale on Sunday.

Odorizzi said he's pain free in bullpen sessions and will throw 3-4 innings on Monday in St. Paul against the Twins reserve players to ramp up.

CLEVELAND LINEUP

Cesar Hernandez, 2B

Jose Ramirez, 3B

Francisco Lindor, SS

Carlos Santana, 1B

Franmil Reyes, DH

Bradley Zimmer, LF

Domingo Santana, RF

Sandy Leon, C

Oscar Mercado, CF

TWINS LINEUP

Max Kepler, RF

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Jorge Polanco, SS

Nelson Cruz, DH

Eddie Rosario, LF

Mitch Garver, C

Luis Arraez, 2B

Miguel Sano, 1B

Byron Buxton, CF

Jose Berrios photo by Carlos Gonzalez of the Star Tribune