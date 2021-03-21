Moving up

Foley & Mansfield, Minneapolis, named Lisa Lamm Bachman as new leader of its compensation committee. Bachman, a managing partner for the firm who has more than 25 years of experience as an attorney, specializes in employment law.

On the move

Periscope, Minneapolis, named Liz Grabek as senior vice president of consumer strategy. She was former vice president of strategy at Space150.

American Experiment, Golden Valley, named Bill Walsh, as communications director. Walsh formerly served as director of public affairs for the Minnesota Senate Republican Caucus.

Charter Solutions, Plymouth, named Darrin LaPoint as vice president of enterprise architecture. LaPoint was vice president of information technology and chief enterprise architect for Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota, and he previously worked as a senior architect for Charter Solutions.

Bryant

On the board

Winnebago Industries, Eden Prairie, named to its board: Jacqueline Woods, chief marketing and communications officer for NielsenIQ and Kevin Bryant, who serves as executive vice president and chief operating officer of Evergy Inc.