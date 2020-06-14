Moving up

Radisson Hotel Group, Minnetonka, named Jim Alderman chief executive of the Americas. He was executive vice president for Extended Stay Americas. He has more than 30 years of experience in hospitality including leadership roles with Kimpton, Wyndham, Starwood Capital and other hotels,

On the move

Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities, St. Paul, named Chuck Semrow as vice president of development. He has an extensive background in fundraising and has served the Regions Hospital Foundation, University of Minnesota Foundation and Hazelden Foundation.

RSP, Minneapolis, has named Julie Esch as director of business development. She has more than 20 years of experience in her field and worked for Mortenson and the St. Paul Port Authority.

Omega Property Management, Maple Grove, named Matt Overbeck and Miranda Morris as association managers. Overbeck served as site manager for Goldmark in Fargo and Morris worked as a manager at Ulta Beauty.

Semrow

Honors

The Minnesota Administrators for Special Education, St. Paul, awarded Sheila Merzer, an educational consultant, the 2020 Distinguished Service Award for her diligent work to help improve Minnesota public education.