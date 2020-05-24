Moving up

Sons of Norway, Minneapolis, named Christopher Pinkerton as chief executive. He has been chief operating officer since 2018. He has also served in leadership executive roles with Nationwide Insurance, Allianz Life of North America and other companies for more than 20 years,

Tonka Bay Equity Partners, Minnetonka, has promoted Jane King to chief financial officer. She has been director of finance since 2012.

Performa, Minneapolis, named Hollis Linehan as director of Design-Build Services. He has served in several leadership roles and has more than 20 years of experience in his field.

On the move

Boulay, Minneapolis, named Michael Shidell as senior wealth manager. He is certified public accountant who recently retired as a partner from a local CPA firm.

King

On the board

North American Packaging and Processing Machinery Association (PMMI) named to its board: Patty Andersen as vice chair. She is vice president of human resources and after market services at Delkor Systems.

Honors

The Salvation Army, Roseville, named Theatry Jones, as 2020 individual Volunteer of the Year. Jones has served for 11 years at the Brooklyn Park location.



