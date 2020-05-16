Moving up

Padilla, Minneapolis, promoted Dave Heinsch to senior vice president and co leader of the Corporate Advisory Group. He has worked for the company for more than 20 years and has served in numerous leadership roles. Also named Rosalie Morton as vice president, channels. Morton was senior director of Social Media and Digital Group.

Ralco, Marshall, Minn., named Jeff Hill as a brand manager. Hill rejoins Ralco with more than 20 years of experience in his field, including as the beef business manager for Archer Daniels Midland.

On the move

MN350, Minneapolis, named Sam Grant as executive director. He has a background in social-justice community organizing on the local and international level and served as an educator for many years at Metropolitan State University.

Maslon, Minneapolis, named Rikke Dierssen-Morice as partner. She has extensive experience as a lawyer in the U.S. and internationally. She is honorary consul for Denmark in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. She was a partner at Faegre Baker Daniels.