Comrades from throughout Minnesota and many states are converging Wednesday morning on an arena-sized church in Eden Prairie to join grieving families and a mournful community in paying their respects to two police officers and firefighter/paramedic who were shot during an overnight standoff in a Burnsville neighborhood.

A memorial service for Burnsville officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, 27, and firefighter/paramedic Adam Finseth, 40, is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. at Grace Church, where the three will be eulogized in an auditorium that seats 4,300.

To accommodate everyone who either wants to observe in some way the service or procession by the many law enforcement officers, fire department and paramedic personnel, livestreams are carrying the service that is viewable via smartphone or desktop computer, and communally at Prince of Peace Church in Burnsville.

Mourners are also expected to brave temperatures well below freezing to line the 21-mile procession that will leave Grace Church shortly after the service and wend its way to Burnsville, the city where Elmstrand, Ruge and Finseth gave their lives for their community.

The state Department of Public Safety, the agency leading preparations for the service, said that this could be the largest outpouring for a fallen officer in Minnesota history when taking into account those in and around Grace Church, along the procession route and at the church in Burnsville.

In a video message last week, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara encouraged all off-duty personnel to attend the services Tuesday morning and is expecting as many as 250 officers -- roughly half the city's police force -- to turn out. "...I want a large MPD presence at that funeral to show our collective respect for these heroes and the ultimate sacrifice they and their families have paid," he told the rank-and-file. "If you are on-duty during that time and want to attend, please talk to your supervisor. "

St. Paul plans to send at least 125 officers in a show of solidarity.

Moments after the service ends, a traditional last call ceremony will be held. A last call typically involves a dispatcher announcing a fallen officer's badge number and name, followed by a moment of silence.

From Grace Church, the procession is mapped to head east on Pioneer Trail to Hwy. 169, then south on Hwy. 169 to Hwy. 13. From there, it will head east to County Road 11, south to 122nd Street, west onto Parkwood Drive, and passing Burnsville Fire Station No. 2. DPS officials' best estimate was that the procession would last roughly two hours.

The three were shot on Feb. 18 while responding to a call about a reported sexual assault at a home in the 12600 block of S. 33rd Avenue. The gunman, 38-year-old Shannon C. Gooden, fatally shot himself in a bedroom of the home where he lived and while seven children were inside.



















