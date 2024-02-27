Motorists in the south metro can expect road closures and traffic delays on Wednesday as the procession following the funeral for three first responders killed in the line of duty makes its way from Eden Prairie to Burnsville.

A memorial service for Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, 27, and firefighter/paramedic Adam Finseth, 40, — the three first responders fatally shot Feb. 18 while responding to a domestic violence call — will be held at 11 a.m. at Grace Church in Eden Prairie.

Members of the community are invited to line the route to show their support for the fallen, city officials said.

The procession will depart Grace Church and head east on Pioneer Trail to Hwy. 169, then south on Hwy. 169 to Hwy. 13. From there, the procession will head east on Hwy. 13 to County Road 11, then south to 122nd Street, then west onto Parkwood Drive, passing Burnsville Fire Station No. 2.

The route will continue on Parkwood to Burnsville Parkway, then west over to Nicollet Avenue. From there, the procession will go south to Civic Center Parkway, then east over to 134th Street, passing the Burnsville Police Department.

The procession will return to Nicollet Avenue and head south to County Road 42, where it will pass Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. The church will be open for those who want to watch a livestream of the service.

After passing the church, the procession will conclude at northbound ramp to I-35W.







