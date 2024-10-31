Burcum: ‘You’ve got to have an answer for why [the U.S.] should stay together.’

The 11 nations’ boundaries don’t adhere to state lines but do hew to geography. Their character is rooted in the “contrasting ideals of the distinct European colonial cultures that first took root on the eastern and southern rims of what is now the United States, and then spread across much of the continent in mutually exclusive settlement bands, laying down the institutions, symbols and cultural norms later arrivals would encounter and, by and large, assimilate into,” according to the Nationhood Lab’s overview.