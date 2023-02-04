A Buffalo, Minn., father and son were identified by the Hennepin County medical examiner as two of the three people dead after what police called a murder-suicide in Bloomington.

Dale Kenneth Dahmen, 55, and Dominick Kenneth Dahmen, 25, died of gunshot wounds, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Officer. The name and cause of death for the third man found dead with them has not been released.

Dominick's cause of death was listed as multiple gunshot wounds, while Dale's cause of death is listed as gunshot wounds to the head. The Medical Examiner's Office listed both deaths as homicides.

Bloomington police said Thursday that the dead were a father and son, and a third man they believed was a business associate.

"This appears to be a tragic murder-suicide for people who appear to have had some business financial dealings," Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said in a video posted to the department's Facebook page Thursday.

The three men were found dead Wednesday evening in a pickup truck in a Bloomington parking lot near where France Avenue crosses over Interstate 494.