Police say three people were found dead inside a truck parked in a Bloomington parking lot.
Law enforcement responded to the lot outside the Smack Shack restaurant near France Avenue S. and Interstate 494 on Wednesday night, and found three deceased adults inside, Chief Booker Hodges said in a tweet.
Few details were released. Hodges is expected to provide a news update online later Thursday.
The chief did not announce any arrests. However, his tweet said "we are not looking for any additional persons who may be involved."
