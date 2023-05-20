The Vikings will hold a free, public celebration of life for Bud Grant at noon Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
The Minnesota sports icon died March 11 at age 95. The event, titled "Bud Grant — He Did It His Way," will celebrate the Pro Football Hall of Famer's career as a coach and athlete as well has his pursuits as an outdoorsman and supporter of veterans.
A digital ticket is required for entry. People can reserve up to six general admission seats at vikings.com/legends/bud-grant. Doors open at 11 a.m.
Vikings
