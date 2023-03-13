Bud Grant, legendary Vikings coach, Minnesota icon, dies
Grant was one of the best all-around athletes of his era: a University of Minnesota standout, one of the most successful football coaches of any era and the most iconic sports figure in Minnesota history.
Closest personal friends: Takes from Sid Hartman on Bud Grant
The Star Tribune columnist, who died in 2020 at 100, often went to Grant for opinions and insights. They first became friends when Grant attended the University of Minnesota.
Daily Delivery
Patrick Reusse on Bud Grant: Journey through the memories
The Star Tribune columnist has no shortage of stories about Grant and talks about, among other things, how the Vikings coach remained so relevant in Minnesota sports — and a phone call that Reusse remembers.
'Almost bigger than life.' Former Vikings remember Grant's impact
Bud Grant took the Vikings to four Super Bowls and developed friendships with his players that endured long after their careers on the field were over.
Reusse: Bud, Sid and Burnsie best friends who had nothing in common
Three of the most memorable men in Minnesota sports all left us in their 90s, while leaving behind more than enough stories and memories.
An 'uncommon common man': Minnesotans mourn Bud Grant
To those who knew him and those who didn't, Bud Grant was a quintessential Minnesotan.
Five things to know about Bud Grant's Gophers career
Grant earned nine letters at Minnesota, in football, basketball and baseball and was twice named All-Big Ten in football, playing both offense and defense.
Vikings
A timeline of the highlights from Bud Grant's career in sports
The star athlete for the Gophers also played in the NFL, NBA and CFL before going on to success as the Vikings coach.
Vikings
'Legend forever': Sports world reacts to the death of Bud Grant
In both downtowns, and far beyond, many across sports paused to remember Bud Grant and his contributions in so many ways to Minnesota and Minnesota sports.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune