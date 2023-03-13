Former Vikings head coach Bud Grant in 2022.
Bud Grant, legendary Vikings coach, Minnesota icon, dies

March 11
Grant was one of the best all-around athletes of his era: a University of Minnesota standout, one of the most successful football coaches of any era and the most iconic sports figure in Minnesota history.
Bud Grant, right, and Sid Hartman posed for a photo in 2018.

Closest personal friends: Takes from Sid Hartman on Bud Grant

March 11
The Star Tribune columnist, who died in 2020 at 100, often went to Grant for opinions and insights. They first became friends when Grant attended the University of Minnesota.
Patrick Reusse, right, interviewed Bud Grant in February 2022 when Kevin O’Connell was named head coach.
Patrick Reusse on Bud Grant: Journey through the memories

50 minutes ago
The Star Tribune columnist has no shortage of stories about Grant and talks about, among other things, how the Vikings coach remained so relevant in Minnesota sports — and a phone call that Reusse remembers.
Bud Grant with Jim Marshall in 1999, when Marshall’s number was retired by the VIkings. Marshall said Grant was “more fun than fans would ever see

'Almost bigger than life.' Former Vikings remember Grant's impact

March 11
Bud Grant took the Vikings to four Super Bowls and developed friendships with his players that endured long after their careers on the field were over.
Vikings coach Bud Grant and his offensive coordinator, Jerry Burns, diagrammed a play during the 1968 season.

Reusse: Bud, Sid and Burnsie best friends who had nothing in common

6:07am
Three of the most memorable men in Minnesota sports all left us in their 90s, while leaving behind more than enough stories and memories.
Bud Grant posed for a photo during his annual garage sale in 2017.

An 'uncommon common man': Minnesotans mourn Bud Grant

March 11
To those who knew him and those who didn't, Bud Grant was a quintessential Minnesotan.
Bud Grant was a two-time All-Big Ten selection in football, playing both offense and defense at end.

Five things to know about Bud Grant's Gophers career

March 11
Grant earned nine letters at Minnesota, in football, basketball and baseball and was twice named All-Big Ten in football, playing both offense and defense.
Vikings
March 11
Bud Grant’s career in sports spanned five decades and three sports — though he is best remembered for his tenure as Vikings coach from 1967 to 198

A timeline of the highlights from Bud Grant's career in sports

The star athlete for the Gophers also played in the NFL, NBA and CFL before going on to success as the Vikings coach.
Vikings
March 12
U.S. Bank Stadium posted memorial messages for former Vikings coach Bud Grant, who died Saturday at the age of 95.

'Legend forever': Sports world reacts to the death of Bud Grant

In both downtowns, and far beyond, many across sports paused to remember Bud Grant and his contributions in so many ways to Minnesota and Minnesota sports.