Bryce Brodzinski scored two goals and Justen Close stopped 35 shots, 21 in the opening period, as the No. 1 Gophers beat host Wisconsin 4-1 on Friday night in Big Ten men's hockey after an exceptionally slow start.

In one of the strangest periods of the season, the Gophers (21-7-1, 15-3-1 Big Ten) were thoroughly outplayed in the first 20 minutes by the unranked Badgers but the horn sounded with the visitors somehow ahead 1-0.

Freshman Logan Cooley, off a pass from linemate Jimmy Snuggerud, took a turnaround shot from the lower right circle with just over four minutes left in the period and beat goalie Jared Moe. It was only the second shot on goal by the Gophers at that point.

The period ended with the Badgers (10-19, 3-16) outshooting Minnesota 21-3. Three penalties, including a five-minute major on defenseman Jackson LaCombe at 53 seconds, gave Wisconsin three power plays.

That major on LaCombe was partially offset because, 37 seconds later Wisconsin got a two-minute interference penalty, leaving both teams one player short. That was the only Badgers penalty in the first, though. Jaxon Nelson and Cal Thomas of the Gophers were whistled for tripping.

Minnesota played much better in the second, scoring twice to take a 3-0 lead. Snuggerud got the first goal a little over a minute in, Bryce Brodzinski the second at 8:35.

Brodzinski made it 4-0 only 1:16 into the third. Wisconsin answered 15 seconds later on Brock Caufield's goal but Close was unbeatable after that.

Wisconsin's two goalies — Moe was lifted at 11:35 of the second for Kyle McClellan — combined for 24 saves.