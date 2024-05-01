MILWAUKEE — Willy Adames hit a three-run homer and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-2 on Tuesday night in a game that included a nasty fight between the teams.

The fracas ensued after Jose Siri grounded out against Brewers pitcher Abner Uribe leading off the eighth inning. Uribe and Siri exchanged words near first base and things quickly became heated.

With an umpire standing between them trying to keep the peace, Uribe threw a punch at Siri, who then took a wild swing at the reliever.

Milwaukee first baseman Rhys Hoskins tried to break up the fight but was knocked to the ground as both dugouts and bullpens emptied quickly.

The animosity between Siri and the Brewers had been building all night, starting when he took a long look at his solo home run off Freddy Peralta in the third.

When Siri came up again in the sixth, Peralta drilled him with a 3-0 fastball, leading to ejections for Peralta and Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy.

It was the second consecutive ejection for Murphy, thrown out of Monday's game against the Rays for arguing a call.

Adames drove in four runs and Brice Turang had three RBIs as the Brewers snapped their three-game losing streak.

Peralta (3-0) struck out seven and walked none in 5 1/3 innings. The only hit he allowed was Siri's home run.

Tyler Black made the most of his big league debut for the Brewers by getting hits in each of his first two plate appearances. Then he came within a few feet of his first career home run his third time up.