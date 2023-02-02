Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks aren't the only co-ed duo of FM radio hitmakers hitting the road together in 2023. Bryan Adams and Joan Jett are also pairing up for a nostalgia-fueled tour this summer, including a newly announced St. Paul date.

The "Summer of '69" and "I Love Rock and Roll" singers will perform at Xcel Energy Center on July 3. Tickets go on sale Friday at noon via Ticketmaster at prices not publicized. Pre-sale options have already started with seats on the floor or in the lower-bowl priced $75-$750.

Not seen in Minnesota since before the COVID pandemic, Adams, 63, is naming the tour after his 2022 album, "So Happy It Hurts." He announced the trek with a performance Tuesday night on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."

Jett, 64, and her band the Blackhearts were in town last August to play a well-received set opening for Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe and Poison at U.S. Bank Stadium. Their performance included a couple acoustic reworkings of older tunes, as were also heard on their latest album "Changeup."