Thursday, Feb. 2

Australia's Michael Charles digs the blues so much that three decades ago he relocated to Chicago, where he impressed sufficiently to be named to the Chicago Blues Hall of Fame in 2015 (8 p.m. Shaw's, $5).

Friday, Feb. 3

1. Umphrey's McGee: Next month, these cult-loved prog-jammers who started at the University of Notre Dame will mark their 25th anniversary of live shows. Indeed, UM is best experienced live, which may explain why they released concert albums for 13 consecutive years, ending in 2021. Last year, UM was busy recording its 14th studio disc, "Asking for a Friend." The oddly balanced sound mix on the album may not make Umphrey's McGee many new friends but will give the group new material (especially the slyly funky "Fenced In") on which to jam in concert. And jamming is what it's all about when UM returns to Minneapolis for another two-night stand. (8:30 p.m., also Sat., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $39.50 or two-day ticket for $70, axs.com)

2. Anthony David: The Georgia soul man got his break writing a song for India.Arie's 2001 debut album. The two friends duetted on the 2008 hit "Words," which led to a Grammy nomination. David has shown up on the R&B charts again, notably in 2011 with "4evermore," a dreamy duet with Algebra. At his best on slow jams, he showcased his versatility on 2018's "Hello Like Before: The Songs of Bill Withers." (7 p.m. the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $40-$45, dakotacooks.com)

3. Songs of Freedom: Bob Marley Remembered: Lucky for us Minnesotans — who were graced by Marley's presence three times in the '70s — the late, great Jamaican global music icon's birthday happens to fall in early February, when his warm music and communal vibes do wonders in fending off the cold outside. Twin Citians are also fortunate to have Jamaica native Lynval Jackson and his International Reggae All-Stars in town to lead this celebration for 30 years running now. They've moved the party to the site of their weekly Tuesday gig and are once again inviting local reggae fixture Innocent to join them for two nights. (9:30 p.m., also Sat., Bunker's, 761 N. Washington Av., Mpls., $15-$25, eventbrite.com)

Also: Air Supply, the hit duo of Brit Graham Russell and Aussie Russell Hitchcock, revisit the heyday of lite-FM with "All Out of Love" and "Lost in Love" (8 p.m. Mystic Lake Casino Showroom, $39-$229); after opening for Patti Smith two years ago outdoors, Gregory Alan Isakov, the South Africa-born, Philadelphia-reared and Colorado-based farmer/singer/songwriter, brings his pensive folk music indoors (8 p.m. Palace Theatre, $35-$69.50); punkabilly garage-rockers Mad Mojo Jett head up a cool four-pack of local groups with Pill Cutter featuring Arzu Gokcen of Pink Mink, Ashley Ackerson's Mood Swings and a new band of punk vets called Spit Take (8 p.m. Turf Club, $12-$15); Vintage Cruise, featuring local vocal lights Wayne Anthony, Tonia Hughes Kendrick and Jack Cassidy, will interpret the yacht rock of Michael McDonald, Kenny Loggins, James Ingram and others (8 p.m. Crooners, $25-$35); Free and Easy, the veteran Twin Cities variety band, takes the party outdoors for the Winter Carnival (6 p.m. Rice Park, free); Hotel Minnesnowta Bash features an indoor parade of Minnesota bands, including Armchair Boogie, Mark Joseph & American Soul, Frogleg, Reed Grimm and Chris Castino (3 p.m., also Sat., Crown Plaza Hotel, Plymouth, $60 or $95 for two-day ticket).

Saturday, Feb. 4

4. Bad Bad Hats: After garnering national print and radio attention and opening tour dates in recent years, the whimsical and wistful Macalester College-born indie-pop trio is revisiting the album that first made them hometown darlings. A 10th anniversary remastered edition of their hook-laden, smile-inducing debut LP for Afternoon Records, "It Hurts," is being issued via two release parties in one day. That's the record that featured the sugarcoated local hit "Super America," whose namesake stores did not fare as well as Bad Bad Hats in the interim. Beemer opens both shows. (4 p.m. all-ages and 9:30 p.m. 18-plus, 7th St. Entry, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $22-$25, axs.com)

5. Minnesota Opera: For the first time in its 60-year history, Minnesota Opera will present Gaetano Donizetti's buoyant comic work "The Daughter of the Regiment" about a young woman raised on an army base who finds that she may have royal roots. It boasts fine leads in soprano Vanessa Becerra and tenor David Portillo — who impressed in the company's "Opera Afuera" and "Albert Herring," respectively — and a cameo by "RuPaul's Drag Race" winner Monet X Change. (7:30 p.m. and Feb. 9 and 11, 2 p.m. Feb. 12; Ordway Music Theater, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, $25-$228, or mnopera.org.)

6. Naeem: After working as raunchy electro-funk rapper Spank Rock with such producers as Benny Blanco and Mick Ronson, this Baltimore native wound up living in Minneapolis for a short spell pre-COVID and reinvented himself under his own name as a Bon Iver-collaborating emo-soul singer. He's returning to town to showcase a wild and willowy EP that shows a clear local imprint, "How Can We Lose When We're So Sincere?" with a title inspired by Charles Schulz and covers of songs by other Twin Cities-tied acts André Cymone, Fog, Corbin, Prince and Bon Iver. With neo-classical keyboardist Cheeky and DJ Keezy. (9:30 p.m. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., $25, thegreatnorthernfestival.com)

Also: Rockie Lynne, the North Carolina native who launched his Universal South recording career out of Coon Rapids in the mid-'00s, returns to familiar territory to reprise "Lipstick" and "Do We Still" (7:30 p.m. Le Musique Room, $32); Talisk, the Scottish folk trio that blends concertina, guitar and fiddle, lands on the West Bank (8 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, $20-$25); superb vocalist Bruce Henry returns from Chicago to present his "Evolution of African American Music," accompanied by some Twin Cities pals including drummer Kevin Washington, guitarist Dean Magraw and trumpeter Omar Abdulkarim (8 p.m. Crooners, $25-$35); for her Aretha & Her Men revue, longtime vocal force Gwen Matthews has enlisted a cavalcade of guests including Gevonee Ford, Brandon Hess and Lamont Keten (7 p.m. the Dakota, $25-$35); mayhem-prone mysterious punk thrashers Murf are back in action and topping off a noisy bill also featuring In Lieu, Civil Decline and Basketball Divorce Court (8:30 p.m. Turf Club, $12); spirited St. Croix Valley area bluegrass quartet the Barley Jacks return to south Minneapolis' coolest neighborhood theater (8 p.m. Parkway Theater, $25-$30); Iron Range-reared acoustic rocker Preston Gunderson hosts his birthday bash for the second official gig at Uptown's new full-time music venue (8 p.m. Green Room, $12).

Sunday, Feb. 5

Postponed last month due to illness, the Acoustic Bowie birthday tribute show is back on led by John Eller and Chris "Little Man" Perricelli with guest singers (7 p.m. Hook & Ladder Theater, $23-$38); ever versatile, always emotional Joyann Parker presents the "Classic Ladies of Country," saluting Loretta, Tammy, Dolly and others (4 p.m. Crooners, $30-$40); it's Louis Armstrong Night with the Boat Note Five, a spinoff of the Southside Aces, the Twin Cities top purveyors of New Orleans trad jazz (7 p.m. the Dakota, $10-$15); Mick Sterling, Twin Cities king of tribute shows, plays an increasingly rare gig of his own music with the Stud Brothers (7:30 p.m. Crooners, $35-$45); Twin Cities pianist Larry McDonough and his quintet reexamine the early work of Return to Forever (8 p.m. Aster Cafe, $10); psychedelic klezmer rock band Midwood led by violinist Jake Shulman-Ment performs with Soul Trouvère to wrap up the so-called Klezmer on Ice winter music festival (7:30 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, $15-$20).

Monday, Feb. 6

7. Bush: They were the first of two opening acts before Alice in Chains last summer at the Minnesota State Fair grandstand, but Gavin Rossdale and his polished, melodic '90s grunge band of "Glycerine" and "Comedown" fame still came off like an arena-headlining act with a dramatic, high-energy performance. Having them in a smaller venue should feel even more visceral, especially given the new momentum they've garnered off the current single "More Than Machines" from the aptly titled album "The Art of Survival." Opening band Starcrawler also went over big in town last summer with Jack White. (7:30 p.m. Fillmore, 525 N. 5th St., Mpls., $49, ticketmaster.com)

Also: Pianist Kavyesh Kaviraj is hosting the Jazz Mondays series at Icehouse all this month with alternating guests each week, including Bruce Henry this week (8 p.m., $12-$15).

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Quebec native Isabelle Demers will step to the University of Minnesota's Aeolian-Skinner Opus 892 pipe organ for a program that includes Bach, Mozart and Stravinsky's "Firebird Suite" (7:30 p.m. Northrop, $20-$25); versatile sideman and folk-rock songwriter Taylor James Donskey is playing every Tuesday in February at the 331 Club (9:30 p.m., free).

Wednesday, Feb. 8

8. Ana Popovic: After being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020, the Serbia-born singer/guitarist commuted from Los Angeles to Amsterdam, where she received 14 chemotherapy treatments. All the while, Popovic and her bassist/musical director Buthel Burns connected via Zoom to pen tunes for "Rise Up," which will be released in May. A preview of the L.A.-based, award-winning blues star's 11th album finds her exploring a modern melange of rock, jazz, blues, R&B and pop with a becoming soulfulness and tastefully expressive guitar. Highlights: the bluesy boogie "Strong Taste," the funk-jazz "Deep Down" and the breezy, horn-soothed, guitar-seasoned ballad "Recipe Is Romance." (7 p.m., also Feb. 9, the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $35-$45, dakotacooks.com)

9. Erik Koskinen's February residency: Beloved January residencies by Charlie Parr and the Cactus Blossoms are over, but the new calendar brings another cool run of midweek shows by one of Minnesota's best-loved roots/Americana song pickers. The versatile electric twanger and colorful, back-roads storyteller is settling in at Icehouse every Wednesday of the month to test-drive new songs, wheel out some oldies and cut loose on covers with his crew of talented friends, including fellow guitar master Paul Bergen and likely guests such as Molly Maher, whose long-standing Wednesday gig at the old Nye's will carry on in spirit here. (8 p.m. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., $15-$17, icehousempls.com)

Also: The Tannahill Weavers, the Scottish Celtic band formed in 1968, return with new member Iain MacGillivray, who joined in 2021 on pipes and fiddle (7:30 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, $20-$25).

Classical critic Rob Hubbard contributed to this column.