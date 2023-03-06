More from Star Tribune
Music
Review: Springsteen proves it all night during his latest marathon in St. Paul
It was the most rewarding and fulfilling late-career Twin Cities concert by a rock icon of long standing.
Nfl
Gophers' Ibrahim at home as underdog in strong NFL draft class
You'll find Mohamed Ibrahim, the hard-nosed Gophers running back, atop program leaderboards, but not pre-draft rankings.
Colleges
Watertown's Czinano sets Big Ten tournament shooting record
While Iowa teammate Caitlin Clark commanded much of the spotlight, Monika Czinano turned in a noteworthy performance of her own by making 11 of her 12 field-goal attempts.
www.startribune.com
Bruce Springsteen plays in St. Paul
The Springsteen and E Street Band 2023 Tour stopped Sunday night, March 5, 2023 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Wild
Quick chemistry with new arrivals help Wild diversify scoring
Marcus Johansson's connection with Matt Boldy and Joel Eriksson Ek powered the Wild to victory Saturday night in Calgary.